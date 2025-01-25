Hostage Crisis: Four Israeli Women Soldiers Held by Hamas

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has put forward a proposal for a prisoner exchange involving four Israeli female soldiers. These soldiers, part of a unit observing Gaza, were captured during an attack on October 7, along with 250 others.

Israeli television aired distressing footage of their capture, showing the women, noticeably distraught, still in pajamas and with their hands tied. The images, retrieved from Hamas bodycams, show their dire conditions as hostages, prompting intensified pressure for their release.

Family-approved footage shows Naama Levy being seized, yelling desperately for her friends in Palestine. Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Liri Albag are also featured, each with compelling narratives of their captivity, fueling a fervent call for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)