Left Menu

Hostage Crisis: Four Israeli Women Soldiers Held by Hamas

Hamas announces a potential prisoner swap involving four Israeli women soldiers, hostages from an October 7 attack. Israeli television aired footage of their capture, highlighting pleas for their release. Videos also document their challenging conditions and calls for government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:37 IST
Hostage Crisis: Four Israeli Women Soldiers Held by Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has put forward a proposal for a prisoner exchange involving four Israeli female soldiers. These soldiers, part of a unit observing Gaza, were captured during an attack on October 7, along with 250 others.

Israeli television aired distressing footage of their capture, showing the women, noticeably distraught, still in pajamas and with their hands tied. The images, retrieved from Hamas bodycams, show their dire conditions as hostages, prompting intensified pressure for their release.

Family-approved footage shows Naama Levy being seized, yelling desperately for her friends in Palestine. Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Liri Albag are also featured, each with compelling narratives of their captivity, fueling a fervent call for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025