Swarnim Jharkhand: A Parade Glimpse of Heritage and Progress

Jharkhand showcased its heritage and development at the Republic Day parade with a tableau themed 'Swarnim Jharkhand.' It featured cultural symbols, educational progress, industrial achievements, and a tribute to the Tata Group, highlighting the state's role in India's growth and its rich cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:37 IST
At this year's Republic Day parade, Jharkhand presented a tableau titled 'Swarnim Jharkhand: A Legacy of Heritage and Progress,' capturing its remarkable journey through cultural and industrial evolution.

The tableau's front highlighted educational advancements with two girls using laptops, a metaphor for enhanced access to education for tribal and rural students. The middle section depicted rural women crafting traditional handicrafts, celebrating Jharkhand's vibrant cultural heritage through tribal art forms like Sohrai murals.

Industrial progress was symbolized by Tata Steel's iconic plant and the uranium facility, underscoring Jharkhand's pivotal role in India's industrial and nuclear sectors. Artists performed the Chhau dance, a testament to the state's rich mythological traditions, recognized by UNESCO.

