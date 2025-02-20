Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Celebrate Progress on Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings as Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram marked Statehood Day. Highlighting rich cultural heritage and progress, leaders celebrated the states' achievements since gaining statehood on February 20, 1987. Union Ministers praised both states for balancing modernity with tradition under diverse leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:03 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has extended her heartfelt greetings to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram as they commemorate their Statehood Day. In a message shared on social media platform X, President Murmu praised the states for embodying the best of India's cultural tapestry.

Emphasizing their exceptional natural beauty and vibrant traditions, she expressed confidence in the people of both states to uphold their rich heritages. "I am confident that the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will preserve their unique natural landscapes and cultural heritage for future generations," the President stated, wishing for continued progress and excellence.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju also conveyed their felicitations, lauding the states' strides in development and unity since attaining statehood in 1987. They highlighted the historical journeys from NEFA and Union Territory status, underscoring their significant achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

