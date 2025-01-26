Left Menu

Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan’: A Cinematic Farewell

Top actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay revealed his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' on social media. This marks his 69th film and is directed by H Vinoth. The film might be Vijay's last as he plans to focus entirely on his political career thereafter.

Updated: 26-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:54 IST
Top South Indian actor and political leader Vijay recently unveiled the highly anticipated poster for his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' on social media platforms.

This film, directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was previously referred to as #Thalapathy69. This will be the 69th project of the 50-year-old actor, and music will be composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander.

Sources close to Vijay suggest that 'Jana Nayagan' could signify the end of his acting career as he plans to dedicate his efforts wholly to his public life and political aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

