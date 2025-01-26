India's Republic-Day: A Spectacle of Culture and Progress

India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations unfolded at Kartavya Path, spotlighting the nation's cultural diversity, military strength, and technological progress. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the event's chief guest, joined the ceremony led by President Droupadi Murmu.

The parade featured a gravity-defying fly-past of helicopters and fighter jets, and showcased over 5,000 folk and tribal artists performing 45 dance forms. The display, curated by Sangeet Natak Academy, paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Cutting-edge defense platforms like BrahMos and Pralay debuted, with symbolism of 'virasat' and 'vikas'. Prime Minister Modi paid respects to martyrs, while military tableaux emphasized synergy among the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)