Left Menu

Jaspinder Narula Dedicates Padma Shri to Her Late Parents

Noted playback singer Jaspinder Narula, awarded the Padma Shri, dedicates the honor to her late parents. Known for her work in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, Narula advises youth to embrace faith, dedication, and hard work, as there are no shortcuts to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:28 IST
Jaspinder Narula Dedicates Padma Shri to Her Late Parents
Jaspinder Narula (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned playback singer Jaspinder Narula, celebrated for her contributions to Hindi and Punjabi cinema, has dedicated her recently conferred Padma Shri award to her late parents, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their influence as her first mentors. The distinguished singer shared her emotional response in an interview with ANI.

Narula, who gained acclaim with the celebrated duet 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' from the 1998 film of the same name, has garnered numerous accolades, including the 1999 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Her illustrious career includes memorable tracks from films such as 'Mission Kashmir', 'Mohabbatein', and 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Reflecting on her 50-year journey in the music industry, Narula emphasized the importance of faith, dedication, and perseverance, urging youth that success has no shortcuts. She is among distinguished artists, including sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and singer Arijit Singh, to receive the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, awarded by the President of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025