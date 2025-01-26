Jaspinder Narula Dedicates Padma Shri to Her Late Parents

Renowned playback singer Jaspinder Narula, celebrated for her contributions to Hindi and Punjabi cinema, has dedicated her recently conferred Padma Shri award to her late parents, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their influence as her first mentors. The distinguished singer shared her emotional response in an interview with ANI.

Narula, who gained acclaim with the celebrated duet 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' from the 1998 film of the same name, has garnered numerous accolades, including the 1999 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Her illustrious career includes memorable tracks from films such as 'Mission Kashmir', 'Mohabbatein', and 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Reflecting on her 50-year journey in the music industry, Narula emphasized the importance of faith, dedication, and perseverance, urging youth that success has no shortcuts. She is among distinguished artists, including sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and singer Arijit Singh, to receive the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, awarded by the President of India.

