Left Menu

US Headlines: Legal Battles, Policy Reversals, and Economic Shifts

Current US news highlights: leaders of online group '764' charged with exploitation, Trump opposes diversity policies, SC conservatives back religious charter schools, USDA loan approval requires DOGE clearance, House opposes California truck rules, airlines request flight rule extensions, court rejects DOGE data access, Trump challenges Harvard grants, Illinois confirms measles cases, Senate rejects tariff controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 05:23 IST
US Headlines: Legal Battles, Policy Reversals, and Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent US news, authorities arrested two men linked to the notorious online exploitation group '764,' with charges that may result in life imprisonment. This marks a significant legal crackdown on entities exploiting vulnerable communities, including children. The leadership of '764 Inferno' is attributed to Leonidas Varagiannis and Prasan Nepal.

President Trump's administration shakes the policy landscape, notably reversing diversity initiatives and environmental protections, and revoking a key executive order for equal employment. Critics argue these steps undo progress for marginalized groups. Additionally, Trump suggested halting grants to Harvard University over non-compliance with administrative demands.

The Supreme Court may soon impact religious rights with its consideration of a Catholic charter school, while debates over safety and efficiency continue as airlines lobby for extended flight waivers due to staffing shortages. Meanwhile, the USDA's new loan approval process involves the Department of Government Efficiency, complicating federal support for farmers. Amid these updates, Illinois reports its first measles cases of the year, indicating ongoing public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025