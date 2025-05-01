US Headlines: Legal Battles, Policy Reversals, and Economic Shifts

In recent US news, authorities arrested two men linked to the notorious online exploitation group '764,' with charges that may result in life imprisonment. This marks a significant legal crackdown on entities exploiting vulnerable communities, including children. The leadership of '764 Inferno' is attributed to Leonidas Varagiannis and Prasan Nepal.

President Trump's administration shakes the policy landscape, notably reversing diversity initiatives and environmental protections, and revoking a key executive order for equal employment. Critics argue these steps undo progress for marginalized groups. Additionally, Trump suggested halting grants to Harvard University over non-compliance with administrative demands.

The Supreme Court may soon impact religious rights with its consideration of a Catholic charter school, while debates over safety and efficiency continue as airlines lobby for extended flight waivers due to staffing shortages. Meanwhile, the USDA's new loan approval process involves the Department of Government Efficiency, complicating federal support for farmers. Amid these updates, Illinois reports its first measles cases of the year, indicating ongoing public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)