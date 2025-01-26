Left Menu

Vatican Upholds Sanctions Against Opus Dei Cardinal Amid Abuse Allegations

The Vatican reaffirmed disciplinary sanctions against Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, the first Opus Dei cardinal, following allegations of sexual abuse. Restrictions on public activity, residence, and insignia use remain. Cipriani denies the accusations. The situation highlights previous abuses within the Peruvian church's influential circles, including Sodalitium Christianae Vitae.

Vatican Upholds Sanctions Against Opus Dei Cardinal Amid Abuse Allegations
The Vatican reiterated its stance on disciplinary measures against Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, the first Opus Dei cardinal, amid accusations of sexual abuse, maintaining restrictions on his public activities and residence.

Cipriani, who has been accused of multiple abuses, firmly denies the allegations, asserting his innocence in a letter from Rome. He continues his life under Vatican sanctions after retiring from his position as head of the Peruvian church in 2019. Reflecting past scandals, the case echoes the recent dissolution of the powerful Peruvian Catholic movement, Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, due to similar abuses.

Pope Francis's decision to dissolve Sodalitium follows years of reform attempts after a Vatican investigation revealed severe misconduct, highlighting deep-rooted issues within the church. Victims' advocates stress the importance of prioritizing abuse survivors during these proceedings. The Peruvian bishops expressed solidarity with victims while acknowledging past failures in addressing the scandal effectively.

