Trial of the First Indigenous Peruvian President Sparks Nationwide Debate
Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo is on trial, charged with rebellion and abuse of authority, after attempting to dissolve Congress. His removal sparked protests, highlighting divisions in Peru. Castillo maintains his actions represented the people's will. The trial's outcome could impact Peru's political landscape, inciting national and international reactions.
- Country:
- Peru
Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo faced trial on Tuesday, charged with rebellion and grave abuse of authority. The trial stems from Castillo's December 2022 attempt to declare a state of emergency and dissolve Congress, an effort quelled by legislative and military leaders, resulting in his arrest.
Following his unsuccessful coup attempt, Castillo was replaced by Vice President Dina Boluarte, who now heads a conservative government in Peru. Protests erupted in southern Peru after Castillo's removal, resulting in at least 49 deaths. Castillo, the nation's first Indigenous president, argues he acted on behalf of the people, calling for new elections.
The trial, taking place at a police base where Castillo has been detained, could result in a 34-year prison sentence for the former leader. Rumors of corruption also surround Castillo, who accuses the trial of being a 'farce.' His actions have strained Peru's diplomatic ties, particularly with Colombia and Mexico, reflecting deep political divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)