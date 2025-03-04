Peruvian Amazon Indigenous Leaders Fight to Halt Oil and Gas Projects

Indigenous leaders from the Peruvian Amazon are urging the government to halt oil and gas projects on their territory, taking their appeal to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

At the hearing, they presented evidence showing that these projects threaten their land, health, and food security and violate international obligations requiring their consultation. Represented by AIDESEP, the leaders also expressed concerns over the risks posed to uncontacted Indigenous groups and women. Despite government assurances of commitment to human rights, speakers like Julio Cusurichi Palacios claim this is not reflected in reality, noting ongoing environmental issues and rights violations.

The Peruvian government continues auctioning Indigenous lands, with 75% of the Peruvian Amazon under oil and gas concessions. An environmental lawyer, Cesar Ipenza, stressed the increasing vulnerability of the Amazon due to extractive activities. The Inter-American Commission requested detailed responses from the government on oil spill management and community aid, amid reports of 831 such spills. Advocacy group Survival International highlighted the danger faced by uncontacted tribes, stressing the urgent need for international intervention.

