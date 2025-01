Canadian Veteran Freed After Kabul Detention: A Diplomatic Triumph

Canadian veteran David Lavery has been released from detention in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, following diplomatic intervention by Qatar, an informed official reported on Sunday.

The reasons for Lavery's arrest remain unspecified. Lavery, associated with the Veterans Transition Network, frequently visited Afghanistan for humanitarian work.

His release was secured after the Canadian government appealed to Qatar, leveraging their mediation role in Afghanistan. Lavery is now in Doha for a medical check-up.

