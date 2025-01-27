Mystery Unravels: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

In a development surrounding the January 16 attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai Police have turned their attention to West Bengal's Nadia district. A woman was questioned regarding a SIM card used by the suspect.

Despite the inquiry, officials clarified that no arrests were executed in this leg of the investigation. Additional Superintendent of Police Makwana Meetkumar Sanjaykumar confirmed the restraint on arrests.

The case's focus is on how the accused, Shariful Fakir, acquired a SIM card registered under Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh. The 53-year-old actor, who was stabbed six times, is now recovering after hospitalisation.

