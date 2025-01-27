Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Better Pilgrim Services at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has called on the government to enhance transportation services for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh festival. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current focus on VIP arrangements.

Posting on social media platform X, Yadav stressed the necessity for the event's transport system to be as accessible to common devotees as it is to prominent guests. The slogan 'Maha Kumbh mein log nahin 'vyavastha' ativishishth honi chahiye' underscored his sentiments.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted the inconvenience caused by a mandatory one-way traffic system implemented to accommodate VIPs. Yadav urged the introduction of dedicated buses to alleviate transport challenges faced by the pilgrims flocking to the spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)