Left Menu

Seamless Connectivity Ensured for Millions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2023

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, dedicated efforts by telecom operators and authorities ensure seamless connectivity for a gathering of 40 crore people. Deploying additional infrastructure and technology solutions, they tackle the challenges of high-density mobile usage while enhancing emergency and public safety communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:26 IST
Seamless Connectivity Ensured for Millions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2023

As the Maha Kumbh Mela unfolds in Prayagraj, an estimated 40 crore people are anticipated to gather over the month-long event, demanding robust communication solutions. Telecom operators and the event's administration are tirelessly at work, installing additional towers and enhancing existing infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in the packed mela area.

The authorities, along with telecom giants like Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi, have set up three disaster management centers. These centers are equipped with cutting-edge technology to maintain communication lines during crises, safeguarding the crowds against potential disaster scenarios, whether natural or man-made.

Beyond connectivity, telecom providers have also focused on improving public safety. Measures like electro-magnetic radiation testing, alert systems, and setting up numerous help desks across the area reflect a detailed strategy tailored to meet the unique challenges posed by such a massive influx of people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025