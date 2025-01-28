Seamless Connectivity Ensured for Millions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2023
At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, dedicated efforts by telecom operators and authorities ensure seamless connectivity for a gathering of 40 crore people. Deploying additional infrastructure and technology solutions, they tackle the challenges of high-density mobile usage while enhancing emergency and public safety communications.
As the Maha Kumbh Mela unfolds in Prayagraj, an estimated 40 crore people are anticipated to gather over the month-long event, demanding robust communication solutions. Telecom operators and the event's administration are tirelessly at work, installing additional towers and enhancing existing infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in the packed mela area.
The authorities, along with telecom giants like Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi, have set up three disaster management centers. These centers are equipped with cutting-edge technology to maintain communication lines during crises, safeguarding the crowds against potential disaster scenarios, whether natural or man-made.
Beyond connectivity, telecom providers have also focused on improving public safety. Measures like electro-magnetic radiation testing, alert systems, and setting up numerous help desks across the area reflect a detailed strategy tailored to meet the unique challenges posed by such a massive influx of people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
