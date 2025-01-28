Left Menu

Rebecca Hall Reunites With Director for Thrilling 'Onslaught'

Rebecca Hall teams up with director Adam Wingard for the new action thriller 'Onslaught'. Known for her roles in 'Godzilla x Kong', Hall is expanding her career into writing and directing. She's joining the cast of Ryan Murphy's FX series 'The Beauty' alongside Evan Peters and Ashton Kutcher.

Acclaimed actor Rebecca Hall has teamed up once more with her 'Godzilla x Kong' director, Adam Wingard, to star in the forthcoming action thriller 'Onslaught'. However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, specifics about her character remain scarce.

The thriller is being produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett under the Ryder Picture Company banner, alongside A24, a notable name in contemporary cinema. Beyond her noted performances in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire', Hall's filmography includes critically acclaimed titles such as 'Christine', 'The Town', and 'Marston & The Wonder Women'.

In addition to acting, Hall has blossomed as a writer and director. Her directorial debut with the 2021 drama 'Passing', starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, garnered widespread praise. She is set to direct and star in 'Four Days Like Sunday', a project inspired by her life. Hall also joins the cast of the Ryan Murphy FX series 'The Beauty', sharing the screen with Evan Peters and Ashton Kutcher, among others.

In the realm of television, Hall currently stars in 'The Listeners' and will soon feature in Ella McCay, a dramedy by James L. Brooks for 20th Century Studios. This production enlists a high-profile cast, including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Ayo Edebiri, solidifying Hall's standing as a versatile and influential figure in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

