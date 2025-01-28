The Louvre's $ Renovation Dilemma: A Cultural Masterpiece at Risk
The Louvre, suffering from overcrowding and outdated facilities, requires substantial renovation. French President Macron is expected to announce a costly renovation to address concerns raised by the museum director Laurence des Cars about building degradation and inadequate visitor facilities. The project aims to enhance visitor experience and preserve the museum's art.
The Louvre, the world's most visited museum, is on the edge of an extensive and expensive renovation. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce a project potentially involving hundreds of millions of euros to tackle issues of overcrowding and outdated facilities at the iconic Parisian museum.
The remarks come after Louvre director Laurence des Cars raised alarm about the museum's "very poor condition" and the risks posed to the preservation of its artworks. The last major renovation was in the 1980s, with the introduction of the famous glass pyramid. Now, urgent updates are needed to address water leaks and temperature variations threatening the exhibits.
The renovation will pose a technical and financial challenge comparable to the Pompidou Centre's ongoing €262 million renewal. Plans might include moving the Mona Lisa to a dedicated room, as the museum grapples with balancing the preservation of art and enhancing visitor experience for almost double the number of visitors it was originally designed to accommodate.
