Raphael Luce Shifts Gears: 'Stranger Things' Star Joins Elite Model Paris
At 18, Raphael Luce, known as young Henry Creel in 'Stranger Things', joins Elite Model Paris to venture into fashion, expanding his versatile career. The young Hollywood talent has already graced Disney+ and Showtime productions and now partners with an agency famed for representing iconic supermodels.
Raphael Luce, the breakout star from 'Stranger Things Season 4', is branching out into the fashion industry by signing with the renowned Elite Model Paris. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 18-year-old actor aims to diversify his career by entering a distinguished agency known for its legendary clientele.
Luce, who gained fame as young Henry Creel, has already made inroads in the entertainment world, featuring in series like Disney+'s 'Loki' and Showtime's 'The First Lady'. Now, he is expanding his repertoire by joining an agency that has represented icons like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.
This development comes as Netflix's 'Stranger Things' readies for its much-anticipated fifth season set for a 2025 release. The series' creators are also exploring new ventures within the 'Stranger Things' universe as the beloved show nears its conclusion.
