Left Menu

Raphael Luce Shifts Gears: 'Stranger Things' Star Joins Elite Model Paris

At 18, Raphael Luce, known as young Henry Creel in 'Stranger Things', joins Elite Model Paris to venture into fashion, expanding his versatile career. The young Hollywood talent has already graced Disney+ and Showtime productions and now partners with an agency famed for representing iconic supermodels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:13 IST
Raphael Luce Shifts Gears: 'Stranger Things' Star Joins Elite Model Paris
Raphael Luce (Photo/instagram/@raphael_luce). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Raphael Luce, the breakout star from 'Stranger Things Season 4', is branching out into the fashion industry by signing with the renowned Elite Model Paris. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 18-year-old actor aims to diversify his career by entering a distinguished agency known for its legendary clientele.

Luce, who gained fame as young Henry Creel, has already made inroads in the entertainment world, featuring in series like Disney+'s 'Loki' and Showtime's 'The First Lady'. Now, he is expanding his repertoire by joining an agency that has represented icons like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

This development comes as Netflix's 'Stranger Things' readies for its much-anticipated fifth season set for a 2025 release. The series' creators are also exploring new ventures within the 'Stranger Things' universe as the beloved show nears its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025