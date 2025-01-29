Stampede Chaos Shadows Sacred Kumbh Snan

In a turn of events that marred an important religious occasion, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, announced on Wednesday that the anticipated Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya was canceled. The decision came after a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh, leading to numerous injuries among the crowd.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the Sangam, where thousands had gathered for the sacred event. Unfortunately, several individuals, including women and children, were among the injured, prompting immediate safety concerns.

Traditionally, the Kumbh Mela features a ceremonial sequence of holy dips by various religious sects, yet this year, due to the unprecedented crowd surge, the turnout reached around 5 crore people, with predictions of up to 10 crore participants. This momentous occasion had to be halted abruptly to ensure the safety of attendees.

