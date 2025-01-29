Left Menu

Stampede Chaos Shadows Sacred Kumbh Snan

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced the cancellation of the holy Mauni Amavasya dip due to a stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh. The gathering at Sangam turned chaotic with injuries reported among attendees. The religious event, set for a grand procession, witnessed a turnout of millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 06:31 IST
Stampede Chaos Shadows Sacred Kumbh Snan
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events that marred an important religious occasion, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, announced on Wednesday that the anticipated Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya was canceled. The decision came after a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh, leading to numerous injuries among the crowd.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the Sangam, where thousands had gathered for the sacred event. Unfortunately, several individuals, including women and children, were among the injured, prompting immediate safety concerns.

Traditionally, the Kumbh Mela features a ceremonial sequence of holy dips by various religious sects, yet this year, due to the unprecedented crowd surge, the turnout reached around 5 crore people, with predictions of up to 10 crore participants. This momentous occasion had to be halted abruptly to ensure the safety of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025