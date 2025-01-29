Stampede Chaos Shadows Sacred Kumbh Snan
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced the cancellation of the holy Mauni Amavasya dip due to a stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh. The gathering at Sangam turned chaotic with injuries reported among attendees. The religious event, set for a grand procession, witnessed a turnout of millions.
- Country:
- India
In a turn of events that marred an important religious occasion, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, announced on Wednesday that the anticipated Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya was canceled. The decision came after a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh, leading to numerous injuries among the crowd.
Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the Sangam, where thousands had gathered for the sacred event. Unfortunately, several individuals, including women and children, were among the injured, prompting immediate safety concerns.
Traditionally, the Kumbh Mela features a ceremonial sequence of holy dips by various religious sects, yet this year, due to the unprecedented crowd surge, the turnout reached around 5 crore people, with predictions of up to 10 crore participants. This momentous occasion had to be halted abruptly to ensure the safety of attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela
Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Dive at Triveni Sangam
Record-Breaking Devotees Mark First 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025