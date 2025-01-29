Left Menu

Stampede at Sangam: Chaos and Devotion Collide at Maha Kumbh

A stampede occurred at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, causing injuries to several pilgrims as they gathered for a holy dip. The incident led to emergency measures and delayed traditional rituals due to overcrowding. Authorities emphasized safety, advising devotees to stay patient and use designated paths.

Updated: 29-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:22 IST
Stampede at Sangam: Chaos and Devotion Collide at Maha Kumbh
Heavy Security at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event at the Maha Kumbh, a stampede erupted early Wednesday at the Sangam area, resulting in serious injuries to several pilgrims. The chaos unfolded as millions of devotees converged for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, creating an uncontrollable surge.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the incident occurred when some individuals breached barricades between 1 AM and 2 AM. Urgent medical attention was provided to the injured, while state and national leaders were briefed on the situation.

Authorities appealed for calm, urging pilgrims to bathe at nearby ghats and adhere to safety guidelines. The traditional akhara bathing rituals have been postponed until crowds diminish, as safety remains the utmost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

