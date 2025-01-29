Stampede at Sangam: Chaos and Devotion Collide at Maha Kumbh

In a shocking event at the Maha Kumbh, a stampede erupted early Wednesday at the Sangam area, resulting in serious injuries to several pilgrims. The chaos unfolded as millions of devotees converged for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, creating an uncontrollable surge.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the incident occurred when some individuals breached barricades between 1 AM and 2 AM. Urgent medical attention was provided to the injured, while state and national leaders were briefed on the situation.

Authorities appealed for calm, urging pilgrims to bathe at nearby ghats and adhere to safety guidelines. The traditional akhara bathing rituals have been postponed until crowds diminish, as safety remains the utmost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)