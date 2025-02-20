Threats Loom Over Deputy CM's Safety
The Mumbai police are investigating emails that threatened to bomb Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car. The threats were sent to the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations, prompting an immediate probe. Authorities are tracking the sender's IP address to uncover more details.
The Mumbai police have launched an investigation following the receipt of emailed threats to bomb Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle, an official confirmed on Thursday.
According to sources, the threatening emails were sent to Goregaon and J J Marg police stations on Thursday morning, initiating a prompt probe.
Police officials revealed that they are in the process of tracing the IP address of the email sender to explore all possible angles of the threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
