Threats Loom Over Deputy CM's Safety

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation following the receipt of emailed threats to bomb Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle, an official confirmed on Thursday.

According to sources, the threatening emails were sent to Goregaon and J J Marg police stations on Thursday morning, initiating a prompt probe.

Police officials revealed that they are in the process of tracing the IP address of the email sender to explore all possible angles of the threat.

