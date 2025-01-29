Kabir Khan Teams Up with Applause Entertainment for Captivating Cine Venture
Renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan collaborates with Applause Entertainment on two new films, directing one and creatively producing both. The partnership emphasizes shared storytelling passion, with a focus on narrative resonance. Casting and genre details remain undisclosed, promising intriguing developments in the film industry.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan has announced a collaboration with content studio Applause Entertainment to produce two new films. Khan will direct one of the films while creatively producing both projects.
Khan, known for blockbusters like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger,' expressed excitement about this collaboration, citing a shared passion for meaningful storytelling with Applause Entertainment.
Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, emphasized their commitment to innovative narratives and praised the partnership for its potential to craft unique, audience-resonating stories. Details on the movies' genre and stars remain under wraps.
