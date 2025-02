Kash Patel Confirmed as FBI Director Amidst Political Upheaval

The Republican-dominated U.S. Senate has confirmed Kash Patel as FBI Director, marking a significant shift in the nation's top law enforcement agency's trajectory amidst political turbulence.

In a narrow 51-49 vote, only two Republican Senators joined Democrats to oppose Patel, citing concerns about his past advocacy for Trump potentially influencing the FBI's operations.

Patel's tenure is expected to challenge the FBI's traditional independence, aligning its mission more closely with President Trump's priorities, including increased focus on immigration enforcement and violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)