Farewell to Bhabani: Iconic Elephant Passes Away in Similipal

Similipal Reserve Forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district mourns the loss of a beloved elephant, Bhabani, who passed away due to old age-related issues, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Bhabani, a 68-year-old trained 'kumki' elephant, originally from Karnataka, was brought to Similipal National Park in 2001 for protection and tourism purposes. She had been receiving care at the Jenabil forest before succumbing to her ailments.

Reports indicate that Bhabani had retired in 2018 and was under constant veterinary observation. Despite being provided with a specialized diet and supplements, her health declined, leading to her demise on January 28. Notably, this follows the death of another kumki elephant, Mahendra, earlier in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)