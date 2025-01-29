Jeet Adani's Heartfelt Wedding Invite at Mitti Cafe

Jeet Adani, a director at Adani Airports, and Diva Shah, his fiancée, paid a meaningful visit to Mitti Cafe, highlighting their focus on social empowerment for individuals with disabilities. The couple extended a heartfelt invitation to the cafe's team, including its founder, Alina Alam, for their upcoming wedding on February 7.

Engaging warmly with the employees, Jeet and Diva participated in a celebratory cake-cutting and enjoyed insightful conversations. In gratitude, the Mitti Cafe team presented them with a bouquet and keepsakes. This visit holds particular significance for Jeet, who has a deep-rooted association with Mitti Cafe, having inaugurated the outlet himself.

Mitti Cafe serves as a beacon of opportunity, employing adults with various disabilities from underprivileged backgrounds. Amid preparations for his son's wedding, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani assured that the event would be traditional and simple, dismissing notions of a celebrity gathering akin to the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)