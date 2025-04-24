JNU's Elective Pulse: Where Activism Meets Articulate Debate

The recent presidential debate at Jawaharlal Nehru University electrified the campus with intense political activism and spirited student participation. Drums rolled and slogans soared as 13 candidates took to the stage, turning the amphitheatre into an arena of ideological clashes and earnest discussions.

The tense atmosphere was momentarily softened by a two-minute silence honoring victims of a recent terrorist incident in Pahalgam, reminding attendees of the real-world stakes behind the debates. ABVP's Shikha Swaraj emphasized security while AISA's Nitish Kumar refuted election manipulation with a poetic rebuttal, endorsing a liberated vision for the university.

This election stands out with new alliances and divisions among student groups, including AISA-DSF's collaborative slate against ABVP's full panel. Voting is anticipated to start soon, revealing which narratives will resonate most on a campus where personal narratives intertwine with broader political currents.

(With inputs from agencies.)