Left Menu

Tilapia Trade Turmoil: Maoming's Fishy Fight Against Tariffs

The trade war with the U.S. threatens the livelihoods of tilapia farmers in Maoming, China, where tilapia farming is a key industry. High tariffs have severely impacted exports, leading to job losses and economic distress. Farmers and processors seek alternative markets as they await resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 06:30 IST
Tilapia Trade Turmoil: Maoming's Fishy Fight Against Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Maoming, a city in southern China renowned for its tilapia farming, the trade war with the United States is causing severe economic strain. A significant portion of the city is devoted to tilapia farms, sustaining thousands of livelihoods, but U.S. tariffs now threaten this crucial industry.

The tariffs, imposing up to a 170% duty, have nearly priced Chinese tilapia out of its primary export market. As a result, fish nurseries and processors are facing diminishing orders, leading to widespread job losses and financial distress among farmers.

Many in the industry are calling for a resolution to the trade tensions. While alternative markets are being explored, they cannot fully replace American demand. Stakeholders like Zhu Huazhi remain hopeful, believing that once tariffs are lifted, the market will rebound strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025