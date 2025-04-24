Tilapia Trade Turmoil: Maoming's Fishy Fight Against Tariffs

In Maoming, a city in southern China renowned for its tilapia farming, the trade war with the United States is causing severe economic strain. A significant portion of the city is devoted to tilapia farms, sustaining thousands of livelihoods, but U.S. tariffs now threaten this crucial industry.

The tariffs, imposing up to a 170% duty, have nearly priced Chinese tilapia out of its primary export market. As a result, fish nurseries and processors are facing diminishing orders, leading to widespread job losses and financial distress among farmers.

Many in the industry are calling for a resolution to the trade tensions. While alternative markets are being explored, they cannot fully replace American demand. Stakeholders like Zhu Huazhi remain hopeful, believing that once tariffs are lifted, the market will rebound strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)