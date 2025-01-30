Bridget Jones: A Cinematic Reunion

Renee Zellweger expressed her fondness for her character, Bridget Jones, calling her 'an old friend' at the world premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' in London. The event, celebrating the fourth installment of the beloved series, was attended by the cast and crew.

Revisiting the world of Bridget Jones over two decades after the first movie, this film portrays Bridget as she takes on life as a single mother after the demise of her husband, Mark Darcy. Audiences will also reunite with Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant, in a nostalgic twist.

Zellweger emphasized Bridget's relatable challenges and vulnerabilities, which connect deeply with viewers. Adapted from Helen Fielding's iconic novels and reflecting contemporary romantic dilemmas, the movie reinforces its cultural legacy. The global release is scheduled for February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)