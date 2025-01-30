Moscow Eyes Group-Free Visa Deal with India to Boost Tourism

The Moscow City Tourism Committee is in talks with India's government to establish a 'group-free visa regime,' which would allow specified numbers of tourists traveling together to enter Russia without visas.

'When groups travel to Russia, specific numbers should be noted in the documents for visa-free entry. The Russian and Indian governments are finalizing the group size for this facility,' stated Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, speaking to PTI.

Moscow has prioritized enhancing its tourism image with improved infrastructure and targeted promotions in key countries like India.

