Snow Brings Travel Challenges to Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall in isolated and higher areas, causing the closure of several roads as mid and lower regions encountered light rains on Thursday.

Shilaroo reported 5 cm of snow, while other areas like Gondla, Kalpa, and Sangla witnessed smaller accumulations. Due to snow in higher reaches of Manali, roads beyond Nehru Kund remain closed. Local police advise caution to commuters, with National Highway 5 closed at Narkanda and traffic redirected via Luhri.

The state faced rainfall, with Dalhousie registering the highest at 22 mm, while an orange alert was issued for heavy precipitation in specific districts. A new Western Disturbance from February 24 is anticipated to affect the region further.

