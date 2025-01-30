Left Menu

JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal Plans World-Class Makeover for Gulmarg Resort

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, has announced initiatives to turn the Gulmarg resort in Kashmir into a world-class skiing and holiday destination. His announcement came after discussions with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The region is also set to host the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:39 IST
JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal Plans World-Class Makeover for Gulmarg Resort
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced plans on Thursday to transform Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort in Kashmir, into a world-class holiday destination. This move aims to boost tourism and cater to winter sports enthusiasts.

Jindal revealed this initiative following a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) event. The talks centered on developing Gulmarg and its ski slopes, converting the location into a top-tier skiing and leisure hub.

Upcoming activities include the fifth Khelo India Winter Games in 2025, drawing over 1,000 participants from across India. Other discussions at the event covered promoting sports, fashion, culinary arts, and the region's wellness tourism while preserving Kashmir's rich ecology and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025