JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal Plans World-Class Makeover for Gulmarg Resort

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced plans on Thursday to transform Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort in Kashmir, into a world-class holiday destination. This move aims to boost tourism and cater to winter sports enthusiasts.

Jindal revealed this initiative following a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) event. The talks centered on developing Gulmarg and its ski slopes, converting the location into a top-tier skiing and leisure hub.

Upcoming activities include the fifth Khelo India Winter Games in 2025, drawing over 1,000 participants from across India. Other discussions at the event covered promoting sports, fashion, culinary arts, and the region's wellness tourism while preserving Kashmir's rich ecology and heritage.

