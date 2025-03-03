Left Menu

Thrills and Chills: Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Return to Snowy Gulmarg

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025, postponed due to dry weather in Gulmarg, are rescheduled for March 9-12 following recent heavy snowfall. Top athletes will participate in skiing and snowboarding, marking the event's second leg, after the first leg in Leh featured ice-skating and ice-hockey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:33 IST
The much-anticipated Khelo India Winter Games 2025 are set to unfold in Gulmarg from March 9 to 12, following a spell of heavy snowfall in the region. Originally slated for February, the games faced postponement due to insufficient snowfall, marking one of Kashmir's driest winters.

As the conditions turned favorable, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul confirmed that the country's leading winter sports athletes are ready to converge on Gulmarg for the competition, bringing excitement and prestige to the region.

The second leg of this vibrant event will feature exhilarating skiing and snowboarding contests. This follows a successful first leg held in Ladakh's Leh district in January, where participants showcased their skills in ice-skating and ice-hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

