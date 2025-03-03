Left Menu

Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Kulmarg Awaits Icy Sports Spectacle

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 are set to take place in Gulmarg from March 9-12. Originally postponed due to insufficient snowfall, the event promises thrilling winter sports with activities like night skiing and cultural programs. The launch included unveiling an official website for real-time updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:07 IST
Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Kulmarg Awaits Icy Sports Spectacle
  • Country:
  • India

The world-renowned health resort of Gulmarg is set to host the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, commencing March 9, following a rescheduling due to earlier weather constraints. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled its official website, emphasizing the readiness for a premier sports spectacle.

Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque locale will offer a world-class winter sports experience. Originally slated for February, the event was postponed because of insufficient snowfall. The games feature Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, and Nordic Skiing, ensuring an action-packed event for sports enthusiasts.

Preparations include a schedule from March 9-12 with team arrivals on March 7. Highlights consist of night skiing demonstrations, fireworks, and a laser show. Abdullah expressed confidence in the arrangements, which were detailed by Nuzhat Gul of the J&K Sports Council. The games will occur around Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025