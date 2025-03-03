Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Kulmarg Awaits Icy Sports Spectacle

The world-renowned health resort of Gulmarg is set to host the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, commencing March 9, following a rescheduling due to earlier weather constraints. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled its official website, emphasizing the readiness for a premier sports spectacle.

Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque locale will offer a world-class winter sports experience. Originally slated for February, the event was postponed because of insufficient snowfall. The games feature Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, and Nordic Skiing, ensuring an action-packed event for sports enthusiasts.

Preparations include a schedule from March 9-12 with team arrivals on March 7. Highlights consist of night skiing demonstrations, fireworks, and a laser show. Abdullah expressed confidence in the arrangements, which were detailed by Nuzhat Gul of the J&K Sports Council. The games will occur around Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)