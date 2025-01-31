Akhilesh Yadav Urges Swift Aid for Maha Kumbh Victims

In the wake of a deadly stampede, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded immediate action from the Uttar Pradesh government to support Maha Kumbh attendees.

The tragic event claimed at least 30 lives and left many injured, highlighting the need for better management during major religious gatherings.

Akhilesh Yadav has specifically appealed for the provision of essentials like food, water, and medical attention, urging the opening of dhabas and logistical support across affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)