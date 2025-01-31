Akhilesh Yadav Urges Swift Aid for Maha Kumbh Victims
Akhilesh Yadav called on the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure medical care, food, and clothing for the victims of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh. The incident, which killed 30 people and injured 60, occurred as millions gathered to bathe in the holy river on Mauni Amavasya.
In the wake of a deadly stampede, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded immediate action from the Uttar Pradesh government to support Maha Kumbh attendees.
The tragic event claimed at least 30 lives and left many injured, highlighting the need for better management during major religious gatherings.
Akhilesh Yadav has specifically appealed for the provision of essentials like food, water, and medical attention, urging the opening of dhabas and logistical support across affected areas.
