Mumbai Police Confirms Identity of Saif Ali Khan's Assailant through Facial Recognition

In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Mumbai Police have verified the identity of the alleged attacker through facial recognition technology. The suspect, identified as Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was apprehended after a positive match with CCTV footage from the incident.

The incident, which occurred earlier this month, saw Saif Ali Khan sustaining stab injuries to his thoracic spine and other body parts when an intruder attempted a theft at his home. Following the attack, Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for immediate medical intervention.

According to a statement by Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Additional Commissioner of Police, they have amassed sufficient evidence, including oral, physical, and technical, implicating the accused. Despite the evidence, the accused's defense lawyer, Sandeep Shekhane, challenges the police findings, arguing that no adequate investigation has been done, and disputes claims regarding his client's nationality.

