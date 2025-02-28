Crackdown on Illegal Intruders: Amit Shah's Directive to Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a directive urging the Delhi Police to clamp down on networks enabling the illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, labeling it a significant national security threat. The directive was part of a larger meeting evaluating Delhi's law-and-order landscape.

During the meeting, Shah also signified the need for stringent actions against consistently underperforming police stations and emphasized the necessity of dismantling interstate narcotics gangs with a comprehensive top-down and bottom-up approach.

Shah's discussion pointed to the urgency of appointing special prosecutors to expedite the resolution of riot cases and emphasized rapid recruitment for Delhi Police. High-ranking officers need to engage at police stations, organize public hearings, and address citizens' issues promptly. Additionally, strategies to tackle traffic congestion and water-logging were advised.

(With inputs from agencies.)