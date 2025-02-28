Crackdown on Illegal Intruders: Amit Shah's Directive to Delhi Police
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Police to act decisively against networks aiding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya entry into India, highlighting national security issues. He also urged action against underperforming police stations and emphasized dismantling interstate drug gangs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a directive urging the Delhi Police to clamp down on networks enabling the illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, labeling it a significant national security threat. The directive was part of a larger meeting evaluating Delhi's law-and-order landscape.
During the meeting, Shah also signified the need for stringent actions against consistently underperforming police stations and emphasized the necessity of dismantling interstate narcotics gangs with a comprehensive top-down and bottom-up approach.
Shah's discussion pointed to the urgency of appointing special prosecutors to expedite the resolution of riot cases and emphasized rapid recruitment for Delhi Police. High-ranking officers need to engage at police stations, organize public hearings, and address citizens' issues promptly. Additionally, strategies to tackle traffic congestion and water-logging were advised.
