Tensions Escalate as BSF Clashes with Intruders at Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Indo-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala district turned into a flashpoint on February 28, as 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants entered Indian territory near Border Pillar 2050/7-S in the BOP Putia region. As per official reports, the suspects were intercepted by a patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) while allegedly coordinating smuggling activities with local Indian operatives.

The situation rapidly deteriorated when the intruders resisted BSF's attempts to intervene, violently attacking personnel and inflicting serious injuries on one officer. In a defensive act, a BSF jawan fired a non-lethal Pump Action Gun round, wounding one of the intruders. Both the injured officer and the Bangladeshi national received timely medical attention and are currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, a coordinated police operation led by Deputy Commissioner Praveen Mundhe saw the apprehension of 16 Bangladeshi nationals across Mumbai. New legal cases have been filed and further investigations are ongoing. The Mumbai Police continue to monitor and enforce security protocols amid rising concerns at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)