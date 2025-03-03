Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Infiltration: Pakistani Intruder Neutralized at Punjab Border

A Pakistani intruder was neutralized by BSF troops at the international border in Punjab's Amritsar. The incident occurred when the intruder crossed the boundary and approached the security fence. Despite warnings, the intruder advanced aggressively, prompting defensive action. One mobile phone was recovered. Legal procedures are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:48 IST
Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF. (Image/PRO, Punjab Frontier, BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant border security operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralized a Pakistani intruder who attempted to breach the international border in Punjab's Amritsar on March 3, 2025. According to an official statement released on Monday by the BSF Public Relations Officer (PRO), the individual was intercepted while crossing the boundary and heading toward the border fence.

The alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement as the intruder attempted to exploit the cover of undulating terrain and dense wheat crops to approach the security fence near the village of Kotrazda in Amritsar district. Despite being challenged by the troops, the intruder disregarded warnings and made a forceful dash towards the fence, prompting the BSF to act in self-defense and neutralize the threat on the spot.

Upon searching the area, a mobile phone was found in the intruder's possession. The BSF PRO emphasized that such vigilant actions have once again thwarted cross-border terror syndicates' attempts to infiltrate Indian territory. The process of handing over the deceased's body to the local Ramdas police station for legal formalities is currently in progress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

