Sachin Tendulkar to Receive BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will receive the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual gala. Known for his outstanding career, Tendulkar holds records for the most Test and ODI runs and matches. The award acknowledges his remarkable contributions to cricket, adding to his illustrious legacy.
Updated: 31-01-2025 14:35 IST
Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to be honored with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award during the Board's annual gala on Saturday.
Tendulkar, aged 51, boasts a record-breaking career, having played 664 international matches for India and securing the highest number of runs in both Test and ODI formats.
A BCCI source confirmed that Tendulkar will receive the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, further cementing his legacy in the sport. With 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances, his cricketing achievements remain unparalleled.
