Rohit Sharma: Quick to 11,000 ODI Runs Milestone

Rohit Sharma, India's cricket captain, became the second fastest player to score 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals, achieving this feat during a match against Bangladesh. He ranks fourth among Indian players to reach this milestone and continues to be a formidable performer in the ODI format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:35 IST
On Thursday, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma achieved another milestone by becoming the second fastest player to score 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals. This feat was accomplished during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh.

Rohit is the fourth Indian and 10th batter to achieve this milestone in the 50-over format. He reached the mark in his 270th game, making him the second fastest after Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 222 innings.

Rohit now trails only behind former India captain Sourav Ganguly in overall ODI runs among Indian players, with legends like Sachin Tendulkar maintaining top positions. Furthermore, Rohit ranks second in most sixes, only behind Shahid Afridi.

