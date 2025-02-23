Kohli Breaks Record as Fastest to 14,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli cemented his place in cricket history by becoming the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. He achieved this feat during the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, completing the milestone in just 287 innings.

This remarkable accomplishment sees Kohli join an elite group, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, who have previously reached this landmark. However, Kohli managed to achieve it in fewer innings than his predecessors.

In addition to this, Kohli also broke the record for most ODI centuries, surpassing Tendulkar, and set a new benchmark for most catches by an Indian fielder with his 158th catch, demonstrating his all-round cricketing prowess.

