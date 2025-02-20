Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin, Becomes Second-Fastest to 11,000 ODI Runs

Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest player to reach 11,000 ODI runs. Achieving this milestone in 261 innings, Rohit now stands behind Virat Kohli. During India's match against Bangladesh in Dubai, he showcased his prowess, ending with a swift 41 off 36 balls.

India captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has carved a niche for himself in the annals of cricket history, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the second-fastest to accumulate 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) based on innings. This achievement came during India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. By deftly guiding the ball to the boundary for a four, Sharma reached this commendable landmark.

Rohit accomplished the 11,000-run milestone in just 261 innings, outpacing Sachin's record of 276 innings. Only Virat Kohli has achieved the same feat more swiftly, reaching it in 222 innings. As he demonstrated his excellent form against Bangladesh, Rohit exhibited restraint initially, assessing the pitch conditions before switching to his aggressive style.

In a particularly eventful third over, Rohit signaled his intent by targeting the boundary. Deliveries bowled by Mustafizur Rahman faced the brunt of Rohit's technique as he hit a series of fours. Despite his eventual dismissal by Taskin Ahmed, Rohit left the field with a remarkable 41 runs off 36 deliveries, bringing his ODI tally to 11,029 runs across 269 matches at an impressive average of 49.01.

