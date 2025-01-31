ACKO Drive Announces the Third Edition of India’s Premier Automotive Awards: TOTMs
ACKO Drive unveils the third edition of the TOTMs annual awards for India's automotive industry, celebrating excellence in vehicles, technology, and media strategy. Held in Pune, the event judges cars and bikes across categories for innovation and performance and includes multiple categories such as Car of the Year.
ACKO Drive has announced the third edition of its annual awards program, known as The One That Matters (#TOTM), in a nod to India's robust automotive industry.
Set in Pune, the ceremony spans January 31 to February 1, spotlighting excellence from vehicles to media strategy in the industry.
Winners, determined by three distinct juries, will be unveiled, with accolades such as Car of the Year and Bike of the Year, and other innovative categories.
