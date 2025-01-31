Left Menu

ACKO Drive Announces the Third Edition of India’s Premier Automotive Awards: TOTMs

ACKO Drive unveils the third edition of the TOTMs annual awards for India's automotive industry, celebrating excellence in vehicles, technology, and media strategy. Held in Pune, the event judges cars and bikes across categories for innovation and performance and includes multiple categories such as Car of the Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:09 IST
ACKO Drive Announces the Third Edition of India’s Premier Automotive Awards: TOTMs
  • Country:
  • United States

ACKO Drive has announced the third edition of its annual awards program, known as The One That Matters (#TOTM), in a nod to India's robust automotive industry.

Set in Pune, the ceremony spans January 31 to February 1, spotlighting excellence from vehicles to media strategy in the industry.

Winners, determined by three distinct juries, will be unveiled, with accolades such as Car of the Year and Bike of the Year, and other innovative categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025