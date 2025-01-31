Strategic Talks: Modi's Upcoming Visit to the US

India and the United States are arranging an early diplomatic visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

The arrangements follow a telephonic exchange between Modi and US President Donald Trump on January 27. This marked their inaugural conversation since President Trump's inauguration last week.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, 'The two sides are working on an early visit of PM Modi to the US to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.' The specific dates for the visit will be announced when appropriate.

