Left Menu

Rapper YFN Lucci Released After Nearly Four Years in Georgia Prison

YFN Lucci, the renowned rapper, has been released after serving nearly four years in a Georgia prison. The artist plans to use his influence and music to inspire change and redemption, following his early release due to a plea deal reducing his charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:59 IST
Rapper YFN Lucci Released After Nearly Four Years in Georgia Prison
YFN Lucci (Photo/instagram/@yfnlucci). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper YFN Lucci, known for his influential music, has been released from a Georgia prison after serving nearly four years. The 33-year-old, whose legal name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was freed from Burruss Correctional Training Center on January 31, as reported by multiple sources.

The rapper's release was met with celebration by his family, friends, and music collaborators, who gathered to welcome him home. In a public statement, YFN Lucci expressed a commitment to using his music and platform for positive change, highlighting themes of growth, redemption, and purpose.

YFN Lucci had been indicted in 2021 on various serious charges, including racketeering, murder, and assault, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis leading the prosecution. However, a plea deal saw 12 of 13 charges dropped, resulting in a 10-year prison term and an additional decade of probation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025