Rapper YFN Lucci Released After Nearly Four Years in Georgia Prison
YFN Lucci, the renowned rapper, has been released after serving nearly four years in a Georgia prison. The artist plans to use his influence and music to inspire change and redemption, following his early release due to a plea deal reducing his charges.
Rapper YFN Lucci, known for his influential music, has been released from a Georgia prison after serving nearly four years. The 33-year-old, whose legal name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was freed from Burruss Correctional Training Center on January 31, as reported by multiple sources.
The rapper's release was met with celebration by his family, friends, and music collaborators, who gathered to welcome him home. In a public statement, YFN Lucci expressed a commitment to using his music and platform for positive change, highlighting themes of growth, redemption, and purpose.
YFN Lucci had been indicted in 2021 on various serious charges, including racketeering, murder, and assault, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis leading the prosecution. However, a plea deal saw 12 of 13 charges dropped, resulting in a 10-year prison term and an additional decade of probation.
