The Call of Unity: Celebrating Seydina Limamou Laye's Legacy in Dakar

In the vibrant streets of Dakar's Yoff neighborhood, melodic chants and prayers resonated as thousands of Sufi Muslims gathered to honor Seydina Limamou Laye, the founder of the Layene brotherhood.

The event, known as 'L'Appel' or 'The Call,' marked 145 years since Laye's first public appearance, when he made a groundbreaking declaration of being the reincarnation of the Prophet Muhammad. Attendees dressed in white robes flocked to the beachside mosque, a symbol of purity and equality before God.

Distinctive beliefs, such as the central idea of reincarnation within the Layene brotherhood, have set it apart from other Sufi orders in Senegal. Many followers made a pilgrimage to the sacred grotto where Laye meditated and received divine inspiration, a site symbolizing spiritual awakening and unity. His message highlighting racial equality and societal justice continues to resonate widely among followers today.

