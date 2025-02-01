Amrit Udyan: A Spectacle of Blooms Awaits Visitors this Winter
Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 30, 2025. Visitors can explore various gardens and flowers, with special provisions and events. Entry is free, and the garden offers amenities like water and transportation from a nearby metro station.
- Country:
- India
The doors of the renowned Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan are opening again for visitors from Sunday, allowing enthusiasts to bask in its floral beauty until March 30, 2025. Announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the garden will welcome the public six days a week, reserving Mondays for dedicated maintenance.
Inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, this year's winter annual edition brings a plethora of vibrant blossoms, including 140 rose varieties and over 80 other flower types. Amidst strict closures on specific days due to official functions, the garden will make special accommodations for diverse groups towards the end of March, as part of the 'Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.
Visitors are encouraged to book their visit online for free, though walk-ins are welcomed. Enhanced amenities such as shuttle bus services from Central Secretariat Metro Station and basic facilities ensure a comfortable experience as guests wander through the scenic routes of Bal Vatika to the Circular Garden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Week at Delhi Zoo: Third Animal Fatality Sparks Concerns
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Kalinga Lancers Dominate with Unyielding 5-1 Triumph over Delhi Pipers
Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave, Air Quality Deteriorates
Manish Sisodia's Assets Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections