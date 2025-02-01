Left Menu

Amrit Udyan: A Spectacle of Blooms Awaits Visitors this Winter

Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 30, 2025. Visitors can explore various gardens and flowers, with special provisions and events. Entry is free, and the garden offers amenities like water and transportation from a nearby metro station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:12 IST
Amrit Udyan: A Spectacle of Blooms Awaits Visitors this Winter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The doors of the renowned Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan are opening again for visitors from Sunday, allowing enthusiasts to bask in its floral beauty until March 30, 2025. Announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the garden will welcome the public six days a week, reserving Mondays for dedicated maintenance.

Inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, this year's winter annual edition brings a plethora of vibrant blossoms, including 140 rose varieties and over 80 other flower types. Amidst strict closures on specific days due to official functions, the garden will make special accommodations for diverse groups towards the end of March, as part of the 'Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.

Visitors are encouraged to book their visit online for free, though walk-ins are welcomed. Enhanced amenities such as shuttle bus services from Central Secretariat Metro Station and basic facilities ensure a comfortable experience as guests wander through the scenic routes of Bal Vatika to the Circular Garden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025