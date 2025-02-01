Amrit Udyan: A Spectacle of Blooms Awaits Visitors this Winter

The doors of the renowned Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan are opening again for visitors from Sunday, allowing enthusiasts to bask in its floral beauty until March 30, 2025. Announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the garden will welcome the public six days a week, reserving Mondays for dedicated maintenance.

Inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, this year's winter annual edition brings a plethora of vibrant blossoms, including 140 rose varieties and over 80 other flower types. Amidst strict closures on specific days due to official functions, the garden will make special accommodations for diverse groups towards the end of March, as part of the 'Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.

Visitors are encouraged to book their visit online for free, though walk-ins are welcomed. Enhanced amenities such as shuttle bus services from Central Secretariat Metro Station and basic facilities ensure a comfortable experience as guests wander through the scenic routes of Bal Vatika to the Circular Garden.

(With inputs from agencies.)