The Sandman to Conclude with Season 2, Confirms Showrunner

Renowned series 'The Sandman' is set to conclude with its forthcoming second season, as confirmed by showrunner Allan Heinberg. The series made its debut in August 2022 and was swiftly renewed that November. Despite describing the continuation as a 'new season,' Netflix had categorized it differently.

According to Variety, Heinberg disclosed that the decision to end the series was premeditated. 'The Sandman series has always centered around Dream's saga. By 2022, we realized that only one more season was necessary to complete our storyline,' he remarked.

Heinberg also expressed gratitude towards Netflix for allowing them to honor the comics' integrity. The second season, slated for a 2025 release, mirrors the 'Season of Mists' narrative where Lucifer resigns as Hell's ruler, passing the key to Morpheus, inciting a celestial power struggle for control. Returning cast members include Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie, alongside newcomers Esme Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Barry Sloane. Reports affirm the conclusion of 'The Sandman' was decided before allegations surrounding Gaiman emerged, with planning for the series finale beginning by mid-2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)