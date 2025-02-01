Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar participated in the Maha Kumbh by taking a dip in the Sangam. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Officials confirmed the visit, although specifics of the vice-president's schedule were not shared publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:16 IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar took a holy dip in the Sangam on Saturday as part of the Maha Kumbh celebrations, marking a significant spiritual milestone. As he approached the sacred confluence, priests chanted hymns and rituals commenced.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the vice-president upon his arrival in Prayagraj, highlighting the significance of the event and the dignitaries' presence.

Circle officer Pratima Singh confirmed the scheduled visit of Dhankhar and Adityanath to Mahakumbh Nagar, although details of Dhankhar's itinerary remained undisclosed to the public.

