Oceans at Risk: Navigating Global Marine Challenges

During a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, experts shed light on the pressing challenges facing our oceans. Australian author James Bradley, ambassador Philip Green, and climate-tech investor Mridula Ramesh discussed threats such as declining coral reefs and rising sea levels.

Ramesh likened the world's current situation to a medieval city lacking defenses, as mangroves and coral reefs, crucial protection against storm surges, are being destroyed. She called out policymakers for ignoring biodiversity's significance. Australian ambassador Green emphasized the need for global collaboration to protect marine areas.

Bradley's book, "Deep Water: The World in the Ocean," served as the foundation for this discussion. It underscores the urgent environmental catastrophes threatening humanity while celebrating oceanic marvels and scientific endeavors enlightening us about these vital ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)