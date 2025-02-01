Left Menu

Oceans at Risk: Navigating Global Marine Challenges

A discussion at the Jaipur Literature Festival featuring James Bradley, Philip Green, and Mridula Ramesh focused on the threats to oceans, including coral reef decline and sea level rise, stressing urgent global cooperation. The conversation emphasized creating marine protected areas and highlighted Australia’s conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:53 IST
During a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, experts shed light on the pressing challenges facing our oceans. Australian author James Bradley, ambassador Philip Green, and climate-tech investor Mridula Ramesh discussed threats such as declining coral reefs and rising sea levels.

Ramesh likened the world's current situation to a medieval city lacking defenses, as mangroves and coral reefs, crucial protection against storm surges, are being destroyed. She called out policymakers for ignoring biodiversity's significance. Australian ambassador Green emphasized the need for global collaboration to protect marine areas.

Bradley's book, "Deep Water: The World in the Ocean," served as the foundation for this discussion. It underscores the urgent environmental catastrophes threatening humanity while celebrating oceanic marvels and scientific endeavors enlightening us about these vital ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

