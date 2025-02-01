Left Menu

Echoes of Tradition: The Art of Stag Calling

At the national stag calling championship in Dortmund, German hunters showcased their skill in mimicking red deer vocalizations using traditional and modern instruments. The event, rooted in ancient traditions, enables hunters to evaluate stags during rutting season. Fabian Wenzel emerged as the winner for the fifth time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:36 IST
Echoes of Tradition: The Art of Stag Calling
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a spectacle combining tradition and skill, hunters from across Germany gathered in Dortmund for the national stag calling championship, aiming to replicate the vocalizations of a bellowing red deer with utmost accuracy.

The event, steeped in centuries-old tradition, harks back to a time when hunters would mimic a stag's rival to draw it out during rutting season, allowing for better assessment before a potential hunt.

Participants, clad in traditional hunters' attire, used various instruments like ox horns and triton snail shells to amplify their calls. Fabian Wenzel from Bavaria claimed victory for the fifth consecutive year, and will compete at the European Stag Calling Championships in Lithuania this October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025